Eamonn Murray outlines the huge public interest in his Meath team

Eamonn Murray speaks ahead of All-Ireland Final.

Meath Ladies manager Eamonn Murray has been speaking about the huge public interest in his team as they chase back-to-back All-Ireland Football titles.

Murray led the Royals to their first-ever All-Ireland title in 2021, and due to that success, he feels there is a lot more pressure on his side this year, as they prepare to face Kerry in Sunday’s showpiece at Croke Park.

Eamonn Murray: “There is pressure..”

“Last year we had no expectation. There is pressure the whole time this year,” Murray said when speaking to RTE.

“That pressure is not just in Meath – it seems the whole country expects us to win the All-Ireland again. There’s never a bad Kerry team and we respect every team we play.

“Games are coming thick and fast but the girls have taken to it very well. There is no sign of weakness, just embracing the buzz of it all and a team keeping it in their heads that they are still underdogs.”

While the ladies game has always paled in the public interest when compared to the men’s version, Murray has seen a definite shift in that respect, with everyone wanting a piece of his all-conquering stars.

“All anyone talks about is the ladies team.”

“The whole country are talking about us and still are. The group are buzzing just as much this year as they were last year. You go away for a week’s holiday and that’s all anybody wants to talk about – the Ladies team.

“And that’s all good news, you only have to look at the number of girls joining clubs, not just in Meath, but all around the country.”

For Meath, the motivation will be to win consecutive All-Irelands, but Kerry will be chasing a bit of history of their own this coming Sunday.

History on the line.

A win would put the Kingdom out in front as the most successful county in the history of the Championship, as they are currently tied on 11 titles with neighbours Cork.

However, they are hoping to end a long barren run, with their most recent All-Ireland success coming in 1993.

Meath will face off against Kerry this Sunday at GAA HQ, with the game throwing in at 4pm.

