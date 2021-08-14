Dublin v Mayo throws in at Croke Park at 6pm.

Dublin v Mayo is the first of the All-Ireland football semi-finals and here’s how to watch it on TV this evening.

It’s the continuation of a rivalry that has rumbled on over the past decade, with the team from the capital coming out on top in the last six Championship meetings.

Dublin v Mayo: What channel is it on?

The match will be live on RTE 2, RTE Player and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at on all three at 5pm, ahead of a 6pm throw-in.

Viewers outside Ireland can watch the game on GAAGO.

If you miss any of the action, there will be highlights on The Sunday Game tomorrow at 9.30pm on RTE 2.

Here is the Dublin Senior Football team to face Mayo in the All-Ireland Semi-Final this evening 👕 ➡️ https://t.co/4kLk29mfCt#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/iVFDgo6iSV — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) August 14, 2021

Is Dublin v Mayo on the radio?

Live commentary will be available on RTE Radio One.

What is at stake?

Unless you’ve been under a rock for the past 70 years, you’ll know that Mayo supporters are desperate for an All-Ireland Football Championship.

They’ve only won three in their history, with the most recent coming in 1951, and have lost 10 All-Ireland Finals in the past 32 years.

Mayo manager James Horan has named his team for today's All-Ireland Football Semi-Final against Dublin 🟢🔴💪💪 @Elverys @PortwestIreland pic.twitter.com/mG6cExk95q — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) August 14, 2021

Their four most recent final defeats have come at the hands of Dublin so a victory today would be a huge monkey lifted off their back.

As for Dublin, they’re hoping to extend their period of dominance, having won the past six All-Irelands, a record for consecutive victories.

Now in search of a seventh, defeat today would back up suggestions that they are now in decline after a glorious run of eight All-Irelands in 10 years.

What are the odds?

Dublin are favourites with Paddy Power and can be backed at 2/5. Anyone who fancies Mayo to achieve a historic victory can back them at a price of 11/4, with the draw looking decent at 9/1.

