Dublin relegated to Division 2 to after Monaghan defeat

Dublin relegated from Division 1.

Dublin have been relegated to Division 2 of the Allianz Football League after losing to Monaghan in Clones.

Ahead of throw-in, the counties occupied the last two places in Division 1, with both having picked up just four points from their opening six matches, but it was Monaghan who avoided the drop to the second tier after a dramatic finish.

Monaghan beat Dublin at the death.

It looked like Dublin had salvaged a point after Dean Rock converted an injury-time penalty but their was still time for Jack McCarron to lift the roof off St Tiernach’s Park with a free-kick at the death.

Meanwhile, Tyrone defeated Kerry by a point, condemning Kildare to Division 2 along with Dublin, after the Lilywhites were defeated by Mayo.

Mayo’s victory ensured that they will take on Kerry in the Division 1 final, which will take place next weekend.

Dublin misery.

Dublin came into Sunday’s game against Monaghan on the back of two successive victories, over Tyrone and Donegal. However, it was the early league form of Dessie Farrell’s men that did the damage, after they lost their opening four games of the campaign.

After losing to Kerry in round 2, Farrell insisted that the county are in the midst of a transition period but this assessment is unlikely to soften the blow for a fanbase who have become accustomed to winning in recent years.

“For those who know and recognise, it is definitely a period of transition for this team. That doesn’t mean that we don’t want to be really competitive and as competitive as you can be come summer,” Farrell said at the time.

The relegation of Dublin and Kildare means that there will be no Leinster counties competing in Division 1 next year.

