Dublin v Louth: How to watch the Leinster Senior Football Final on TV

Dublin v Louth: TV details.

Dublin take on Louth in the Leinster Senior Football Final this weekend, and supporters will be able to watch the match live on TV.

After the Boys in Blue got past Laois and Kildare, only Louth stand in the way of them winning a 13th consecutive senior crown.

Louth haven’t won a Leinster title since 1957, but in three-time All-Ireland winner Mickey Harte, they may have just the right manager to end that wait.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Dublin v Louth on TV this weekend.

When does Dublin v Louth take place?

As the GAAGO hurling saga rumbles on, Gaelic Football will once again be at the forefront of RTE’s offering this weekend.

Dublin v Louth takes place at Croke Park on Sunday May 14th, with throw-in scheduled for 1.45pm.

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2 and RTE Player, with coverage getting underway at 1.15pm.

The clash will be the first part of a live Gaelic Football double-header on the channel, with the Ulster Final between Armagh and Derry following it at 4pm.

What is at stake?

With the new All-Ireland group format in place, Dublin and Louth know that a win on Sunday will see them join Group 3 as Leinster champions, alongside Sligo, Roscommon and Kildare.

The runners-up will join Kerry, Mayo and Cork in Group 1, setting up the tantalising, if unlikely, prospect of Dublin facing three of their biggest national rivals.

It terms of lifting the silverware, this would be nothing new for Dublin, who have won the last 12 Leinster titles and 61 overall.

For Louth, victory would mark a major success, as they have only lifted the trophy on eight occasions, the last of which came in 1957.

The last time the Wee County reached the final was in 2010, when they lost to Meath by a score of 1-12 to 1-10.

LEINSTER SFC: Louth beat Offaly Read match report and check out more images of our win over Offaly which sees us into our first Leinster Final in 13 years 🔴⚪️ Click to read ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/SOQvqbHNP3 Photo Credit 📷: CiaranCulligan @cul7 @statsports l @OfficialBSM_1 pic.twitter.com/1wiXuPQ4Ig — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) April 30, 2023

The story so far.

Dublin have reached their 13th consecutive Leinster final by beating Laois 4-30 to 2-09 in the quarter-final, followed by a much closer 0-14 0-12 win over Kildare in the semi-final.

Louth got past Westmeath 2-10 to 1-11 in their quarter-final, before beating Offaly by a score of 0-27 to 2-15.

