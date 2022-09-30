Tributes pour in for Dublin legend Brian Mullins after death at 68

Brian Mullins passes away at 68.

Tributes are pouring in for Dublin GAA legend Brian Mullins, who has passed away at the age of 68 following a recent illness.

Remembered as one of Gaelic football’s finest midfielders, Mullins won four All-Ireland titles with the Boys in Blue (1974, 1976, 1977 and 1983) and was a stalwart of Kevin Heffernan’s famous side of the era.

Brian Mullins.

He also picked up nine Leinster medals, two National Football League titles and two All-Stars.

Mullins retired from inter-county football in 1985 and enjoyed a 20-year-long club career with St Vincents, with whom he won the 1976 All-Ireland Club Championship.

In the midst of his heyday, Mullins was involved in a serious car accident in 1980, which threatened to end his playing career early.

A teacher by profession, he was principal of a school in Donegal and in 1996, he managed neighbouring county Derry to the National League title, as well as the Ulster Championship in 1998.

Mullins returned to Dublin in the year 2000 as Director of Sport at UCD, where he helped to oversee scholarship schemes at the college.

Tributes.

Since the news of is his passing on Friday evening, tributes have poured in on social media from GAA supporters and colleagues alike.

“RIP Brian Mullins,” posted The Sunday Game broadcaster Des Cahill. “I thought he was invincible- especially after recovering from his dreadful car crash to be an inspirational leader of 1983 Dublin team – and this memorable victory over Cork in the semi-final replay in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. And what a leader for ⁦St Vincents!”

RIP Brian Mullins. I thought he was invincible- especially after recovering from his dreadful car crash to be an inspirational leader of 1983 #Dublin team – and this memorable victory over #Cork in the semifinal replay in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. And what a leader for ⁦St Vincent’s! pic.twitter.com/7jHRjKPA3Q — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) September 30, 2022

“One of the greats.”

Leinster Rugby paid their own tribute by posting: “UCD has been our home since 2012 & nobody has made us feel more at home than Brian Mullins. Our hearts are broken for his family and his friends at St Vincent’s, Dublin GAA and UCD. One of the all time GAA greats. And an even better man. Fathach fir. Croí bhriste.”

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers added: “A football legend and an Irish sporting icon. Brian Mullins was a 4 time All Ireland winner, 9 time Leinster champion, two time All Star and one of the games great midfielders. Above all he was a sportsman to his core and had Dublin in his DNA. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,”

Read More About: Brian Mullins, dublin gaa