Dublin v Kerry: TV details, throw-in time and team news for All-Ireland semi-final

Dublin v Kerry: TV details.

Dublin v Kerry is one of two All-Ireland football semi-finals on TV this weekend, as the four remaining counties look to book their spot in the final.

The match will be a battle between the two most successful counties in the history of the All-Ireland Championship, with Kerry having 37 titles to their name compared to Dublin’s 30.

However, it’s the Dubs who have had the better record in recent times, having won eight of the last 11 finals, while Kerry haven’t lifted the Sam Maguire Cup since 2014.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dublin v Kerry this weekend.

When does Dublin v Kerry take place?

Dublin v Kerry takes place at Croke Park this Sunday, July 10th, with a throw-in time of 3.30pm.

It will be the second All-Ireland semi-final to take place at GAA HQ this weekend, after Galway v Derry on Saturday.

Will Dublin v Kerry be on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on both RTE 2 and Sky Sports Arena. It will also be available on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10.

How did we get here?

On their way to winning the Leinster Championship, Dublin overcame Wexford and Meath before beating Kildare in the final by a score of 5-17 to 1-15.

Their provincial success allowed Dessie Farrell’s side to skip the qualifiers and head straight into the All-Ireland series, where they beat Cork in the quarter-final by a score of 0-21 0-10.

Kerry also went straight into the quarter-finals after a victorious Munster campaign that saw them beat Cork and Limerick.

They then went on to defeat Mayo 1-18 to 0-13 in their quarter-final meeting at Croke Park.

What is at stake?

While the other semi-final will see Galway and Derry compete for what would be considered a rare appearance in the All-Ireland Final these days, it’s business as usual for Dublin and Kerry.

Dublin’s 2011 success over Kerry kicked 0ff their era of dominance in the Championship, with the team from the capital having won eight finals during that period, while losing none.

As for Kerry, their most recent All-Ireland Final success came against Donegal in 2014, before they lost out to Dublin again, in both 2015 and 2019.

Whoever wins on Sunday will fancy their chances of overcoming either Galway or Derry in the final on July 24th.

Team news.

Team news will be updated in due course.

2022 marks the seventh year for EirGrid as the Official Timing Partner of the GAA as part of an agreement that runs to 2025. EirGrid is also the sponsor of the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship.

Read More About: all ireland football, Dublin, kerry