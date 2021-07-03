Dublin pull off upset to knock Galway out of Leinster Hurling Championship

The Dubs move on to the provincial final.

Dublin have dumped Galway out of the Leinster Hurling Championship thanks to a 1-18 to 1-14 semi-final victory at Croke Park.

In front of 8,000 supporters at Croke Park, Dublin qualified for their first provincial hurling final since 2014. While Galway were the more fancied team heading into the game, they have experience of being bitten by The Dubs in the recent past.

Dublin a bogey side for Galway.

In the 2019 Leinster Championship, Dublin beat Galway by a score of 3-19 to 0-24 in what was a round robin format and while today’s result wasn’t as emphatic, it will still be seen as humbling for Shane O’Neill’s side.

Galway will rue some missed opportunities, with talisman Joe Canning firing seven shots wide throughout the first half. Mattie Kenny’s Dublin went in at the break 0-8 to 0-6 ahead and that lead was extended to five points by the 43rd minute. The opening goal of the game came through Galway’s Conor Whelan before Dublin hit back through Chris Crummey.

“Huge courage” from James Madden.

The Tribesmen cut Dublin’s lead to three points through Padraic Mannion but a double from Conor Burke gave Dublin fans the impression that it would be their day.

That was confirmed minutes later and Dublin can now prepare for a Leinster Final on July 17.

Speaking after the game, Kenny paid particular tribute to James Madden who lost his father in recent days. Kenny told Sky Sports GAA: “It was huge courage that James showed. His dad passed away and was laid to rest yesterday. To be able to come out and put in a performance like that just shows the type of man he is.”

🗣️"Huge courage that James showed. His dad passed away and was laid to rest yesterday. To be able to come out and put in a performance like that just shows the type of man he is…" Mattie Kenny paid tribute to James Madden after Dublin's win over Galway. pic.twitter.com/ASLYScSFqY — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) July 3, 2021

Galway, who won the All-Ireland Championship in 2017, will now dust themselves off ahead of the qualifiers, which also get underway on July 17.

