Dublin v Antrim: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Dublin v Antrim: TV info.

Dublin play Antrim in round two of the Allianz Hurling League this weekend and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

The Dubs are coming off the back of a thrilling draw with Waterford on the opening weekend, while Antrim put in a dogged performance in their defeat to Kilkenny.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Division 1 B clash between Dublin and Antrim on TV this weekend.

When does Dublin v Antrim take place?

Dublin host Antrim at Parnell Park on Sunday February 12th, with throw-in scheduled for 3.30pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The game will be the second part of a live hurling double-header on TG4, and will follow Kilkenny v Tipperary, which gets underway at 1.30pm.

Coverage of the double-header on the channel will begin at 1pm and will be fronted by Micheál Ó Domhnaill. The broadcast will wrap with deferred coverage of the Galway v Cork match from 5.30pm.

Our Senior Hurlers host Antrim at Parnell Park this Sunday in Round 2 of the Allianz League 👕 🎟 Get match tickets here ➡️ https://t.co/9r54VKmIgq#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/VfNyb16q5h — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) February 8, 2023

What is at stake?

Dublin were more than a match for Allianz League champions Waterford last Sunday, as the two counties played out an exciting draw at Fraher Field.

All-Ireland runners-up Kilkenny needed to dig deep to secure a 1-18 to 0-15 victory over Antrim in difficult conditions at Corrigan Park on Saturday.

🟡⚪️AONTROIM V DUBLIN⚪️🔵 Darren Gleeson’s men travel to Parnell Park in Dublin this Sunday ahead of the #AllianzLeagues Round 2 Purchase your tickets for the game: https://t.co/g469ADtOAs Will be shown LIVE on @SportTG4 📺 pic.twitter.com/wCjxB8oMvQ — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) February 8, 2023

What happened in 2022?

Antrim lost all five of their matches in the Allianz League round robin, including their meeting with Dublin on February 12th.

However, they overcame Offaly in the relegation play-off to secure their Division 1 status for another season.

Antrim then won five of their six outings in the Joe McDonagh Cup, beating Kerry in the final, before losing to Cork in a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final.

Dublin finished fourth in the Leinster round robin, after winning three games and losing two.

