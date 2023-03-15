Donegal v Mayo: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Donegal v Mayo: TV info.

Donegal face Mayo in the Allianz Football League this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

The game between the sides sitting bottom and top of Division 1 will go a long way to deciding the level at which each county will be playing their league football next year.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Donegal v Mayo on TV this weekend.

When does Donegal v Mayo take place?

Donegal host Mayo in Ballybofey on Sunday March 19th, with throw-in scheduled for 3.45pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4, as the second part of a Gaelic football double-header, following the 1.45 throw-in between Monaghan and Tyrone.

Micheál Ó Domhnaill will introduce coverage of the double-bill at 1.15pm, before a deferred screening of the Allianz Hurling League clash between Waterford v Kilkenny follows at 5.35pm.

Donegal need a win and plenty of vocal support this Sunday with a win against Mayo vital to survival in Allianz Roinn 1. Throw-in is 3:45 pm in Ballybofey.

2023 so far.

Mayo are sitting top of the tree on eight points in Division 1, after following up draws in the opening two weekends with three subsequent wins.

Breathing down their necks are Roscommon and Galway on six points, while Donegal can be found at the very bottom of the table on just three points.

An opening weekend win over Kerry proved to be a false dawn for Paddy Carr’s men, as they have only picked up one point since then, in a 1-09 apiece draw with Galway.

