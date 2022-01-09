Dessie Farrell confirms Stephen Cluxton won’t be involved with Dublin squad this season

Dessie Farrell confirms Stephen Cluxton absence.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has confirmed that Stephen Cluxton won’t be involved in his squad for the 2022 season.

The goalkeeper stepped away from the panel ahead of the 2021 campaign but in true Cluxton fashion, never confirmed nor denied whether he was retiring.

Dessie Farrell: “Stephen won’t be involved.”

Farrell all but confirmed as much after Dublin’s O’Byrne Cup victory over Offaly on Saturday, as he told reporters that the seven-time All-Ireland winning captain will not be involved in the capital’s quest to win back Sam Maguire.

“Stephen won’t be involved this year. He wasn’t involved last year. Stephen is not one for big announcements, as you know.” Farrell said.

“No fanfare, no official announcements from him in that regards but Stephen won’t be involved this year. And I think out of respect to him, we need to let him live his life and we need to do our own thing. We know the position, hopefully everybody else knows it at this stage now.”

Stephen Cluxton’s glittering career. Cluxton has been around the Dublin panel since making his debut in a Leinster Championship victory over Longford in May 2001. He famously kicked the winning point as Dublin beat Kerry in 2011 to end their 16-year wait for and All-Ireland title. He has since gone on to captain the county to further All-Ireland glory in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and he is the holder of 16 Leinster Championship medals. Last year, in Cluxton’s absence, Dublin failed to win the All-Ireland for the first time since 2014, after they lost out to Mayo in a thrilling semi-final at Croke Park. Farrell: “We’re looking forward to the season.” “You can just look back and review and try to take the learnings from last season,” Farrell added on Saturday, reflecting on that defeat. “That would be quite typical in a situation like we found ourselves in. We’ve gone through that process now and looking forward to the season ahead.” Mayo went on to lose out to Tyrone in last season’s final but it’s losing semi-finalists Kerry and Dublin who are the joint favourites with the bookmakers for this year’s All-Ireland.

Read More About: Dessie Farrell, Dublin, Stephen cluxton