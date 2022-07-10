Dessie Farrell hails fighting spirit of team that “everyone in Dublin should be proud of”

Dessie Farrell.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell hailed the fighting spirit of his players, after they narrowly lost their All-Ireland semi-final to Kerry on Sunday.

The Dubs went down 1-14 to 1-13, after a last-gasp Sean O’Shea free went over the bar in front of Hill 16, just as extra-time loomed.

While it was the tightest of margins at the end of the game, it was a different story at half-time, when Dublin when in five points down, a gap that could have been wider had Evan Comerford not saved a penalty from O’Shea towards the end of the first half.

Dessie Farrell: “This group stood up.”

Farrell’s men came out fighting in the second half though, with a Cormac Costello goal helping to reduce the deficit to just one point by the 47th minute, and after Kerry broke away again, the counties were on level terms by the time the 70 minutes were up.

“Today was always going to be a massive test but it was the test of character that I was most interested in from our perspective,” said Farrell afterwards.

“I think this group stood up, they’re starting to forge their own their own identity, their own personality, it’s a very different dynamic. Major changes over the last couple of years, even this year I think there’s something like 18 new players brought into the squad.

“That changes the dynamic but the senior leaders that were there, how they led the group and how these young players followed, I think everyone in Dublin should be proud of them.

“That fighting spirit is still there, as you can see, to the bitter end, and hopefully it’s a platform for that team to drive on from here.”

Dublin in transtition.

For a team that is supposedly in transition, two consecutive All-Ireland semi-final defeats isn’t what you would normally deem a crisis.

However, this is now the first time Dublin have gone two consecutive years without winning Sam Maguire, since their spurt of eight titles in 10 years began at the beginning of the 2010s.

While Sunday’s defeat to Kerry will sting, Farrell is right about the number of players that have come in and out of the Dublin changing room since he took over ahead of the 2020 Championship season.

The older players in the Dublin side will be sure to let the youngsters know that this defeat could be the making of them.

