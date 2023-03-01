Derry v Dublin: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Derry v Dublin: Throw-in time and TV info.

Derry take on Dublin in the Allianz Football League this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

This will be the first league meeting between the two counties since 2015, when Derry were relegated to Division 2.

Dublin have since joined them in the second tier, and both sides are going well after winning their opening four games of this year’s Allianz League campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Derry v Dublin on TV this weekend.

When does Derry v Dublin take place?

Derry host Dublin at Celtic Park on Saturday March 4th, with throw-in scheduled for 5pm.

It’s a 14-point win for Derry in Kildare 👏🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/J2r8sOt7Ku — Derry GAA (@Doiregaa) February 26, 2023

How can I watch the match on the TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with coverage getting underway at 4.30pm.

Damian Lawlor will present, with analysis from Cora Staunton, Paul Flynn and Peter Canavan.

2023 so far.

Derry and Dublin are locked on eight points each at the top of the Division 2 table, but at least one 100% record will fall on Saturday.

Dublin have so far beaten Kildare, Limerick, Cork and Clare, while Derry have dispensed of Limerick, Louth, Meath and Kildare.

With only three games left in the round robin, the two counties are looking on course to meet again in the divisional final on the weekend of April 1st.

However, defeat may allow other counties to take advantage, with the likes of Cork, Louth and Meath waiting to pounce.

What happened in 2022?

Dublin finished bottom of the pile in Division 1 last year, ensuring a first relegation from the top tier since 1995.

Derry just missed out on promotion by finishing third in Division 2, before embarking on an All-Ireland campaign that took them as far as the semi-final.

Read next: Mayo v Tyrone: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Read More About: allianz leagues, derry dublin