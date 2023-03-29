Derry v Dublin: Day, time and TV info for Allianz Football League Division 2 final

Derry v Dublin: TV info.

Derry and Dublin face off in the Allianz Football League Division 2 final this weekend, and here’s how you can watch it on TV.

After finishing in the top two positions in the table, both counties know that they will be playing their league football in Division 1 next year.

However, there’s still the matter of deciding the destination of the Division 2 silverware. Here’s everything you need to know about watching Derry v Dublin on TV.

When does Derry v Dublin take place?

Derry v Dublin takes place at Croke Park on Sunday April 2nd, with throw-in confirmed for 1.45pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4 as the first part of a league final double-header, before the Division 1 Final between Mayo and Galway, which begins at the same venue at 4pm.

TG4’s coverage will begin at 1pm on Sunday and will wrap up a bumper weekend of divisional finals on the channel, with Sligo and Wicklow facing off at 5pm on Saturday, followed by Fermanagh v Cavan at 7.15pm on the same night.

Derry continued the form that got them to the All-Ireland semi-final last year, by winning all of their opening six games in the league, including a victory over Dublin on March 4th.

Rory Gallagher’s men then drew with Cork in their final game, which finished 1-14 apiece.

After suffering relegation last year, Dublin have immediately bounced back to the top flight by winning all of their matches, aside from the aforementioned defeat to Derry.

