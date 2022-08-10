Davy Fitzgerald reportedly lined up for Waterford return

Davy Fitzgerald lined up for Waterford return.

Davy Fitzgerald is being lined up for a return as Waterford hurling manager, according to reports on Wednesday morning.

The Clare native previously managed the Déise from 2008 until 2011, guiding the county to their first All-Ireland Final in 45 years in his first year at the helm.

“Door open for Davy Fitzgerald to make Waterford return.”

While that occasion ended in defeat to Tipperary, Fitzgerald went on to lead Waterford to the 2010 Munster title before departing a year later after reaching a fourth consecutive All-Ireland semi-final.

The Irish Independent states that “it looks like the door might be open for Fitzgerald to return to a job which he departed in 2011 having won a Munster title,” as Waterford close in on a successor for Liam Cahill, who has himself taken up the managerial reins at Tipperary.

The reports come just days after Fitzgerald confirmed his departure from his coaching role with the Cork camogie team, following their defeat to Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Final on Sunday.

Waterford disappointment.

“I enjoyed my time in Cork, it was deadly. I said I would give it one year, (manager) Matthew Twomey knew the story so I’ll just be moving on,” he said afterwards.

Should Fitzgerald be ratified as Waterford manager, he will be taking over a county that finished fourth in the Munster round robin, missing out on a place in the All-Ireland series.

This disappointment came just months after they were crowned champions of the National Hurling League, while Cahill had previously led the county to the 2020 All-Ireland Final and the semi-final in 2021.

Barren spell.

Fitzgerald’s greatest success in management came after his previous stint with Waterford, when he took Clare to All-Ireland glory in 2013. Six years later, he would guide Wexford to their first Leinster title in 15 years,

At 63 years, Waterford’s wait for All-Ireland success is a much-longer one and Fitzgerald is sure to be given the keys to the county, should he convince them that he can end that barren spell.

Read More About: davy fitzgerald, waterford