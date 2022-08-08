Davy Fitzgerald departs role with Cork camogie team

Davy Fitzgerald departs Cork role.

Davy Fitzgerald has confirmed that he is departing his coaching role with the Cork camogie team following their defeat in the All-Ireland Final on Sunday.

Cork went down 1-13 to 1-12 to Kilkenny at Croke Park, after Denise Gaule’s injury time free secured a win for the Cats at the end of a thrilling final.

Davy Fitzgerald: “Time with Cork was deadly.”

Speaking to the Irish Examiner afterwards, Fitzgerald confirmed that he would be leaving Matthew Twomey’s coaching ticket, just eight months after joining up with the The Rebelettes.

“I enjoyed my time in Cork, it was deadly. I said I would give it one year, Matthew (Twomey) knew the story so I’ll just be moving on,” said the ex-Clare hurling manager.

“We won Munster but we were right there in that game. Fair play to Kilkenny, they took advantage but that’s one we had a chance to win.

‘It was some game. The girls were incredible right up to the end and all you can ask of any team is that they fight on their backs for you and them girls couldn’t have done anymore.

“I was in Cork over 80 times, we trained around 90 times. I have to say being a coach is different to being a manager and fair play to Matthew Twomey, he did an unbelievable job.”

“Cork will come back.”

Twomey was appointed as Cork camogie manager last November and promptly included Fitzgerald as part of his team.

While a second successive All-Ireland Final defeat couldn’t be prevented, Fitzgerald has backed Cork to bounce back in his absence.

“The girls will come back. They will know they could have won it. They will bounce back. Look at the average age of the team, they will learn from this.

“It’s another final defeat but when they went down by six in the first half in this one they didn’t lose their heads, they stayed in control, got back level and went ahead a few times.

“Missed a few chances, made a mistake at the end but in general they gave it everything and stuck to a gameplan they worked very hard on.”

Just not our day today folks, we cannot fault the team they performed superbly ! pic.twitter.com/ZxrDdXzZav — OfficialCorkCamogie (@CorkCamogie) August 7, 2022

Davy Fitzgerald career.

Cork was the first female county team that Fitzgerald has worked with, after his All-Ireland success with the Clare hurlers in 2013 was sandwiched by provincial honours with both Waterford and Wexford.

As a goalkeeper in his playing days, he also won two All-Ireland titles with his native Banner County.

