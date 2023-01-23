Three-time All-Ireland winner David Moran confirms inter-county retirement

David Moran retirement confirmed.

Kerry midfielder David Moran has confirmed his retirement from inter-county football at the age of 34.

The Kingdom announced the news on their website on Monday morning, just days before the beginning of the 2023 Allianz National Football League.

Kerry statement.

“David Moran has today announced his retirement from Inter-County Football,” begins a statement. “David made his league debut for Kerry against Donegal in 2008 and later that year made his Championship debut against Cork.

“Having represented Kerry at Minor and U21 levels, David was no stranger to the Inter-County scene and over the course of his fourteen-year career became known as a towering midfield figure capable of commanding the flow of games.

“The proud Kerins O’ Rahilly’s clubman is known for superb fielding abilities and kick passing exhibitions on the pitch, and being a humble leader both on and off the field. Over his exemplary career in the Green and Gold, David has lifted the Sam Maguire on three occasions – the most recent, proudly on the Hogan steps with his son Eli in his arms.

“Congratulations to David on such a fantastic legacy in Kerry, for your hard work, dedication and for being such an amazing role model to all aspiring players in your own club Kerins O’ Rahilly’s and across the county.

“We wish David, Sinead, Eli and all of his family all the very best in the future.”

David Moran announces his retirement. https://t.co/rUmO1xyG0n Thank you, David, for your service to Kerry GAA.💚💛 📷 @sportsfile pic.twitter.com/YgPDUnvi2e — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) January 23, 2023

David Moran.

Moran’s three All-Ireland medals arrived in 2009, 2014 and most recently in 2022, when he was part of the team that defeated Galway in the final at Croke Park.

He has also earned 10 Munster Championship medals and nine National Football League medals during his career, while being named as an All-Star in both 2014 and 2019.

