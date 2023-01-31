GAA orders All-Ireland club final replay between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen

Kilmacud Crokes and Glen ordered to replay.

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee has ordered that the All-Ireland Club Football Championship Final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen should be replayed.

The decision has been made after over a week of debate since Crokes were controversially crowned All-Ireland champions on January 22nd.

16th man.

During the final play of the game, the Dublin side had 16 active players in front of goal as Glen looked to cancel out a two-point deficit.

As well as that, a 17th player – Paul Mannion – was still making his way off the pitch after being substituted.

Glen chairman Barry Slowey revealed after the game that the club would seek clarification from the GAA on whether Kilmacud had breached the rules in the final play of the game.

“We have been made aware that potentially a rule was broken, and the club will be seeking clarification from the GAA on it,” he said.

Rule 6.44.

The CCCC have now called upon rule 6.44 (b) (i) in the GAA’s official guide which covers a team exceeding the number of players permitted and states the following:

“On a proven Objection – Award of Game to the Opposing Team, or Replay, or Fine, depending on the circumstances. On an Inquiry by the Committee-in-Charge – Forfeiture of Game without Award of Game to the Opposing Team, or Replay, or Fine, depending on the circumstances.”

Crokes and Glen appeal.

An official complaint was made by Glen early last week, which forced the CCCC to investigate the matter.

A counter-appeal was then made by Crokes, who were reported to have been unwilling to play a replay.

Crokes now have three days to contest the decision before the Central Hearing Committee, and depending on whether it is s upheld or overturned, either club could then take a final appeal to the Disputes Resolution Authority.

