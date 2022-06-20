Liam Sheedy on why Cork will win a hurling All-Ireland in the near future

Cork backed for All-Ireland hurling success.

Liam Sheedy has backed Cork to win an All-Ireland Hurling Championship in the near future, despite the Rebels’ loss to Galway on Saturday.

Cork were eliminated from this year’s Championship at the quarter-final stage after going down 2-19 to 1-21 to Henry Shefflin’s side in Thurles.

However, Sheedy, an All-Ireland-winning manager with Tipperary, feels that there is enough talent on this Cork panel to give supporters hope.

Liam Sheedy on Cork.

“Cork are a county with real potential,” said Sheedy on The Sunday Game.

“I like a lot of their players that are starting to come through the ranks and there is a period to come, it doesn’t happen overnight, but I think Ciaran Joyce will be one of the best 6s in the game over the next number of years.

“I think Darragh Fitzgibbon is starting to find his form, I know he’s in his mid-20s now but I think there’s loads of potential in him, Shane Kingston likewise. Robbie O’Flynn has really come of age this year.

“I think they need to find a number 3. I think that’s the one position but they have enough talent coming through on the pipeline to find a number 3, and you’ve seen the like of Ger Mellerick and Alan Cadogan and the impact they had when they came off the bench yesterday.

Rebels rising? Despite Saturday's defeat to Galway, Liam Sheedy believes Cork have the requisite ingredients needed to deliver All-Ireland glory in the not too distant future. #RTEGAA #TheSundayGame 📺 Watch live https://t.co/1kIVZ2ei11 pic.twitter.com/tF3AnQosBY — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 19, 2022

The four ingredients needed.

Kieran Kingston’s men have been accused of being wasteful in front of goal, but Sheedy put this down to nerves as he made his bold prediction.

“To me, you need skill, you need pace, you need depth and you need the right age-profile. I think Cork have all four of those ingredients, which I think is a really, really good starting point for any team.

“Tomorrow morning, I be giving them a programme to say start that physical bulking now because I think physically, they’ve got to bring more to the pitch and I think some of that is down to their conditioning, and secondly I think they lack that belief in big matches.

“They went there a nervous team yesterday, I think it showed in their play, it showed in some of their finishing but I do not think they’re far off the mark.

“I think that there’s an All-Ireland in this team, under who I’m not so sure, Kieran Kingston I think is a great guy and he’ll decide what’s the right thing to do because he will have the best interest of Cork in his decision, but he’s putting his heart and soul into that team.”

Cork’s All-Ireland wait goes on.

Kingston’s defence of his players after the game highlights the respect he has for the panel, and the Tracton clubman would love nothing more than to lead his county to a first All-Ireland success since 2005.

They came close last year before being dismantled by Limerick in the final and Cork all supporters will be hoping that Sheedy is correct and the wait for the Liam McCarthy Cup ends sooner rather than later.

