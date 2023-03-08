Cork v Wexford: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Cork v Wexford: TV info.

This weekend’s GAA TV offering includes Cork v Wexford in the Allianz Hurling League.

The two counties have had contrasting fortunes in Division 1A so far, with Cork sitting top of the table after three wins from three, while Wexford have just one win from the opening three rounds.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Cork v Wexford on TV this weekend.

When does Cork v Wexford take place?

Cork host Wexford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday March 12th, with throw-in scheduled for 3.45pm.

Our senior hurlers, proudly supported by @Zurich_Irl, return to League action on Sunday when they face Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 3.45pm. Our U20s take on The Rebels in a challenge match there at 1.45pm Live on TG4 and South East Radio

Tickets available in all the usual places

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast on TG4 as the second part of a live hurling double-header.

It will be preceded by the 1.45pm throw-in between Clare and Galway, with the broadcast getting underway at 1.15pm.

Coverage will wrap up with a deferred screening of the 1.45pm throw-in between Kilkenny and Dublin.

2023 so far.

Cork have flown out of the blocks in the 2023 Allianz Hurling League, already putting Limerick, Galway and Westmeath to the sword.

Things have been tougher for Wexford, with a win over Westmeath sandwiched between a defeat to Galway and a resounding 1-18 to 6-25 loss against Clare.

Cork sit top of the table on six points, while Wexford are locked on two points alongside Galway.

What happened in 2022?

In the final round of matches, Wexford beat Cork 1-22 to 1-17, as the two counties finished first and second respectively in Division 1A.

Cork went on to beat Kilkenny in the divisional semi-final, at the same stage that Wexford last to Waterford, before the Déise County beat the Rebels in the final.

