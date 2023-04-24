Cork v Waterford: Day, throw-in time and TV info for Munster SHC clash

Cork v Waterford: TV info.

Cork face Waterford in the Munster Hurling Championship this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

Waterford’s campaign began with a defeat to Limerick in Thurles on Sunday, while Cork are yet to take to the field in this year’s Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Cork v Waterford on TV this weekend.

When does Cork v Waterford take place?

Cork host Waterford at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Bank Holiday Sunday April 30th, with throw-in pencilled in for 4pm.

This Sunday 30th April, Cork face Waterford in the Munster Senior Camogie Quarter Final at 1:30pm & MSHC Round 2 at 4:00pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Advance ticket sales only here https://t.co/9A2heQMhBc or at selected Centra and Supervalu stores.#sportsdirectireland #BorntoPlay pic.twitter.com/PTM7m5ldai — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) April 24, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2 and on RTE Player, as the second part of a hurling double-header.

Coverage on the channel will begin at 1.30pm, and the match will be followed by the Leinster Championship meeting between Kilkenny and Galway, which begins at 2pm.

Joanne Cantwell will front the coverage of the Cork v Waterford game, with analysis coming from Donal Og Cusack and Jackie Tyrrell.

Ger Canning and Brendan Cummins will provide commentary.

What is at stake?

The top two counties in the five-team round-robin will compete in this year’s Munster final, with a place in the All-Ireland semi-final going to the winner of that contest.

Waterford’s campaign got off to a bad start, as they were beaten 1-18 to 0-19 by Limerick on Sunday.

Defeat against Cork will leave the Déise County with plenty to do in order to make the Munster final, while the Rebels will hope to kick off their campaign with a win.

Limerick have won the last four Munster titles, with Cork won the two editions directly before that run began, in 2017 and 2018.

Waterford haven’t lifted the Mick Mackey Cup since 2010.

