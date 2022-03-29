Cork v Waterford: TV details, throw-in time and team news for Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Final

Cork v Waterford TV details.

Cork and Waterford will provide some must-watch TV this weekend as the two neighbouring counties go head-to-head for the right to be crowned Allianz Hurling League champions.

After two months of action, we’re down to the final two teams in Division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League after Waterford and Cork each won their semi-final at the weekend.

Cork and Waterford overcome Kilkenny and Wexford.

Cork and Waterford finished second in Division 1A and 1B respectively but that didn’t stop them each overcoming the winners of the opposite group in the semis.

The Déise dismantled Wexford by a score of 5-20 to 0-16 while the Rebels got the better of Kilkenny by 1-27 to 2-20.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the the Allianz Hurling League decider.

What TV channel will Cork v Waterford be on?

Cork v Waterford will be broadcast live on TG4 at 7.15pm on Saturday April 2nd.

What time is throw-in?

Throw-in at Semple Stadium in Thurles is at 7.15pm.

What is the team news?

In what is a big blow for Waterford, Liam Cahill’s side will be missing influential forward Austin Gleeson after he was sent off late in the semi-final victory over Wexford.

Gleeson, who had already scored 2-03 on the day, was given his marching orders after getting involved in an altercation with Simon Donohoe and after reviewing the footage, Waterford have decided not to appeal.

Team news from the Cork camp will be updated later in the week.

How did both counties get here?

Cork finished second in Division 1A behind Wexford, winning four and losing one of their five matches. Kieran Kingston’s side suffered their only defeat in the final round of matches, losing 1-22 to 1-17 to the group winners.

The Rebels then went onto defeat Kilkenny in their semi-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh last Saturday.

Waterford also finished second in their group, with a record of won three, drew one and lost one.

🏆Allianz Hurling League Final🏆 Waterford v Cork 📅Saturday 2nd April

⌚7:15pm

📍Semple Stadium, Thurles — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) March 27, 2022

Like Cork, their only defeat came in the final round against the group winners, as Kilkenny beat them 2-21 to 0-21 at Nowlan Park.

Waterford then went on to put in their five-goal performance against Wexford last Sunday but this wasn’t even their best goalscoring performance of the campaign, after they hit seven against Laois at Walsh Park on February 13th.

