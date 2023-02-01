Cork v Limerick: Day, throw-in time and TV info for Allianz League clash

Cork v Limerick: TV details.

Cork and Limerick will kick off their 2023 Allianz League campaign this weekend, and the match will be broadcast on TV.

The all-Munster clash will be one one of four live GAA matches on TV this weekend, and will provide viewers with an early chance to gauge how All-Ireland champions Limerick will fare this year.

It will also be interesting to see how new Cork manager Pat Ryan gets on after he replaced Kieran Kingston last July.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Cork v Limerick on TV this weekend.

When does Cork v Limerick take place?

Cork and Limerick will face off at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday February 4th, with throw-in scheduled for 7.30pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with coverage getting underway at 7.15pm.

Damian Lawlor will front the broadcast, with analysis being provided by Donal Og Cusack, Joe Canning and Shane Dowling.

What is at stake?

It’s a fresh slate for both counties in the this year, and despite winning their fourth All-Ireland title in five years, Limerick will be looking to improve on their league form of the last two years.

The Treaty County only won three out of a total of 10 matches in 2021 and 2022, with their only victory last year coming in their final Division 1 A game against Offaly.

Cork, on the other hand, won four of their five games in the Allianz League last year, finishing second to Wexford in the Division 1 A table.

They then went on to lose the divisional final to Waterford, by a score of 4-20 to 1-23 at Semple Stadium.

Cork won their battle with Limerick in last year’s Allianz League, by a score of 2-19 to 1-13, but lost to John Kiely’s men in the opening round of the Munster Championship.

While Limerick went on to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup, Cork were eliminated by Galway in a thrilling All-Ireland quarter-final.

