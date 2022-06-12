Colm O’Rourke addresses links to Meath manager’s job

Colm O’Rourke on Meath job.

Colm O’Rourke has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Meath manager’s job, when questioned about it on RTE on Sunday afternoon.

During the national broadcaster’s coverage of the All-Ireland qualifying double-header, Joanne Cantwell asked O’Rourke if there was a possibility of him taking charge of the Royal County, something which he dismissed, not before having a light-hearted dig at past and present media colleagues.

Colm O’Rourke: “I’m happy in club management.”

“Having seen off Joe Brolly, I think who’d put manners on Sean Kavanagh?” O’Rourke, in reference to the man standing on his right. “If you had him on his own, Ulster football would be the pinnacle of everything.”

“I’m involved in club management, I’m very happy in club management and I have been for quite a while. I did actually go for the Meath job on three occasions in the past and even somebody as stupid as I am would get the hint that when you’re told ‘no’ on three occasions, that should put it to bed.

“My beautiful wife Patricia has a very negative view towards managing the county team and with good reason, when you see the upshot from Andy McEntee going and the social media abuse that has taken place, I think a lot of people woudl stand back and say is the sort of trend that we want to go in in Gaelic football, people put in enormous time at their own expense, not like Pep Guardiola getting 15 million a year, and then being subjected to that sort of thing by unnamed people.

Meath social media abuse.

“I can’t understand in a society how we can allow people to abuse others without giving their name or address or anything else, it’s just a shocking indictment of society in general.”

While his answer appeared to drift away from the original question, O’Rourke raises a good point when referring to the experience of McEntee since he stepped down from his Meath role earlier this week.

McEntee’s son Shane, who is part of the Meath panel, leapt to the fence of his father when a Twitter user incorrectly accused the Meath county board of paying for Shane’s flight home from Mali, where he was on tour with the Defence Forces.

“Flights cost €1k and I paid for them. I then paid another €500 to change it and make an extra training,” he posted.

“Online abuse, letters to the house. You can put yourself forward for these roles or you can tweet about it, one takes a bit more conviction.”

McEntee Senior stepped down from his role after Meath were eliminated by Clare in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

