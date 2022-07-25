Colm O’Rourke set to be ratified as new Meath manager

Colm O’Rourke to become Meath manager.

Colm O’Rourke is set to be ratified as the new manager of the Meath senior footballers, the county board has announced.

The news was confirmed on Monday afternoon, when Meath GAA issued the following statement:

“The Management Committee of Meath GAA have recommended that Colm O’Rourke be put before the County Committee for ratification as Meath Senior Football manager. Colm has nominated Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan as his selectors.”

Colm O’Rourke U-turn.

The move would appear to be a U-turn for O’Rourke, who just last month distanced himself from the role, following the departure of Andy McEntee.

“I’m involved in club management, I’m very happy in club management and I have been for quite a while,” the Sunday Game panelist said during one of the show’s broadcasts.

“I did actually go for the Meath job on three occasions in the past and even somebody as stupid as I am would get the hint that when you’re told ‘no’ on three occasions, that should put it to bed.

GAA career.

Having been born in Leitrim, O’Rourke moved to Meath with his family as a youngster. He went on to play for the Royal County for the best part of 20 years, winning All-Ireland medals in 1987 and 1988.

Vasty experienced in club management, O’Rourke has also managed Ireland’s Compromise Rules side against Australia on two occasions, in 1998 and 1999.

His appointment in his dream role likely means that he will be giving up his seat on the Sunday Game panel, as part of which he recently defended his predecessor and other GAA figures from social media abuse.

Social media abuse.

“My beautiful wife Patricia has a very negative view towards managing the county team and with good reason, he said.

“When you see the upshot from Andy McEntee going and the social media abuse that has taken place, I think a lot of people would stand back and say is the sort of trend that we want to go in in Gaelic football, people put in enormous time at their own expense, not like Pep Guardiola getting 15 million a year, and then being subjected to that sort of thing by unnamed people.”

It would seem that Patricia’s arm has been twisted, with her husband set to be on the sideline for Meath throughout 2023, when they will be competing in Division 2 of the National Football League once again.

McEntee recently took up the role as Antrim manager, following his departure from Meath.

