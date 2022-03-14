Colm O’Rourke highlights four Cork players for “lacking the basic skills of the game”

Colm O’Rourke slams Cork.

Cork’s footballers have been labelled pathetic by Colm O’Rourke, who added that they “lack the basic skills of the game.”

Keith Ricken’s men went down to the Royal County by a score of 1-18 to 1-10, making it their fourth defeat in five outings in this year’s Allianz Football League Division 2.

The Rebel County are still without a win, with their other result being a 1-13 to 1-13 draw with Clare, and it now appears that relegation to Division 3 is looming large, a fate with O’Rourke seems to think would be fully deserved.

Colm O’Rourke: “Cork were pathetic.”

“Cork were pathetic, really, ” O’Rourke said on Allianz League Sunday last night. “They lacked even the basic skills of the game and it’s no surprise that they are at the bottom of the second division. They look as if they’re going the whole way down.”

“Tadhg Corkery takes a lot of steps and a bad hand-pass,” the Meath legend added, as a VT of Cork’s various mistakes were played over his words. “Ian Maguire features twice in this and is unfortunate because he was one of the better players.

“They can have no complaints.”

“They constantly carry the ball into contact. Paul Ring, he can’t even solo. Cathal Dineen, a pass behind. This sort of thing happened all day long.

“Easy wides, loss of possession, I think there were about 15 of those to choose from throughout the game and Cork now look like a side who are in danger of going down to the third division and ending up in the Tailteann Cup because they’re on the same side of the draw as Kerry and I cannot see them winning that one.

“So, if they’re relegated they’ll be playing in the second grade competition, but nobody should have any pity for anybody who’s in that competition because you’re getting seven league matches and you’re getting a couple of Championship matches. So, if you’re not able to win from that position, then you can have no complaints.”

The Tailteann Cup.

The Tailteann Cup will feature counties from Division 3 and 4 who don’t reach their provincial finals, in the hope of giving weaker counties a realistic chance of getting their hands on a trophy every year.

The tournament was supposed to be held for the first time in 2020, but the outbreak of the pandemic saw the Tailteann Cup put on ice for two years, and if O’Rourke’s opinion is anything to go by, then Cork are heading straight for it.

