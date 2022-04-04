Colm Cooper and Colm O’Rourke pick their 2022 Allianz Football League All-Star team

RTE’s Allianz Football League team of the year.

Colm Cooper and Colm O’Rourke have picked their 2022 Allianz Football League All-Star team and it’s made up of players from nine counties.

After the Allianz Football League divisional finals took place over the weekend, the two Colms put their heads together in the RTE studio to come up with a team of 15 players who have impressed them most over the past two months.

Allianz Football League All-Stars.

There was a decent spread in their line-up with one player each from Tyrone, Limerick, Derry, Galway, Roscommon and Louth, two from Armagh, three from Mayo and four from Division 1 champions Kerry.

Taking the number 1 shirt was Niall Morgan of Tyrone, who is “still as good as ever coming out and attacking,” according to O’Rourke.

The back-line then consists of Lee Keegan of Mayo, Jason Foley of Kerry, who O’Rourke calls the “most-improved” back of the year and and Iain Corbett of Limerick, who normally plays centre-back but both pundits admitted taking liberties with the positioning in the team.

Colm O'Rourke and Colm Cooper have selected their #AllianzLeagues football all-stars – have they got it right? #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/8ZmJIOeQhR — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) April 3, 2022

Midfield and forwards.

This theme continued in the half-back line which consisted of Conor Glass of Derry, who is normally a midfielder, Tadhg Morley of Kerry and Jarlath Óg Burns of Armagh.

Cooper goes on to state that the reason Glass is in the half-back line is because he wanted to fit Mayo’s Matthew Ruane and Galway’s Paul Conroy into midfield, with Cooper saying that Conroy was “outstanding” during his county’s run to the Division 2 Final.

Paudie Clifford makes it into the half-forward line, with O’Rouke saying that he could have rivalled his brother David for the Man of the Match award in their county’s Division 1 Final victory over Mayo on Sunday.

The older Clifford is joined by Rian O’Neill of Armagh and Enda Smith of Roscommon, who defeated Galway in the Division 2 showpiece.

Naturally, the younger Clifford gets into the full-forward line, with Cooper calling him “the best footballer in Ireland at the moment”. Sam Mulroy is also included after leading Louth to Division 3 success and the line-up is completed by Mayo’s top scorer in the league, Ryan O’Donoghue.

No Dublin players in Allianz Football League team.

Honourable mentions went to Leitrim’s Keith Beirne, Gearoid McKiernan of Cavan and Brian Stack of Roscommon among others, while the absence of any Dublin players tells the story of a forgettable campaign for Dessie Farrell’s men.

All eyes will now turn to Championship football and whether Kerry can be back at Croke Park lifting silverware in July.

