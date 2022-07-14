Colm Bonnar relieved of Tipperary hurling manager duties

Colm Bonnar removed as Tipperary manager.

Colm Bonnar is no longer the Tipperary hurling manager, after being relieved of his duties on Wednesday night.

The county board management committee voted to removed Bonnar, just 10 months after he was appointed on a three-year term.

Tipperary statement.

A statement said: “The management committee of Tipperary GAA met last night to discuss the 2022 senior hurling season.

“Following a very comprehensive review the management committee have made the decision to relieve Colm Bonnar from his duties as Tipperary senior hurling manager.

“Tipperary GAA wish to thank Colm for his contribution during his time as senior hurling manager and wish him well in the future.”

Below-par 2022.

In September 2021, Bonnar was named as the successor to Liam Sheedy, whose legacy included two All-Ireland victories as manager.

In the 2022 National Hurling League, Tipperary finished fourth in Division 1 Group B, after they won three and lost two of their matches.

However, it was the ill-fated Munster Hurling Championship campaign that appears to have done the real damage to Bonnar’s tenure.

Tipperary lost all four matches in the provincial round robin, with Waterford, Clare and Limerick all racking up exactly 30 points in their games against the Premier County.

It got worse in the final game against Cork, as the Rebels won by a score of 3-30 to 1-24 in Thurles, cementing Tipp’s place at the bottom of the group.

Colm Bonnar.

As a player, Bonnar won two All-Ireland Championships with his native county, in 1989 and 1991, as well as picking up five Munster titles.

He has gone on to achieve success as a manager at club level, winning the 2015 All-Ireland Club Championship with Ballyhale Shamrocks, as well as at inter-county level, where he led Carlow to the 2017 Christy Ring Cup and the 2018 Joe McDonagh Cup.

In the same year as their Joe McDonagh victory, Carlow were also promoted to Division 1 of the National League, after beating Westmeath in the Division 2A final.

