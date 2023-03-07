Clare v Galway: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Clare v Galway: TV info.

Clare take on Galway in the Allianz Hurling League this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

The Banner County are currently level on four points with Limerick in the Division 1A table, while Galway are locked on two points alongside Wexford, with Cork leading the pack on six points.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Clare v Galway on TV this weekend.

When does Clare v Galway take place?

Clare host Galway at Cusack Park on Sunday March 12th, with throw-in scheduled for 1.45pm.

Next up is our Allianz Hurling League game with Galway in Cusack Park on Sunday next @ 1:45p.m.

Be There:-

Tickets available on link below.

https://t.co/kM9IL3ZSFO pic.twitter.com/mNjDd6tAKx — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) March 7, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast on TG4 as the first part of a live hurling double-header.

It will be followed by the 3.45pm throw-in between Cork and Wexford, with the broadcast getting underway at 1.15pm.

Coverage will wrap up with a deferred screening of the 1.45pm throw-in between Kilkenny and Dublin.

2023 so far.

Clare opened their campaign with a resounding 4-27 to 0-14 win over Westmeath, before falling to a 1-27 to 2-18 defeat to Limerick.

Brian Lohan’s men bounced back in round 3 by hammering Wexford 6-15 to 1-18.

Galway’s campaign started with a 0-23 to 0-15 win over Wexford, before back-to-back defeats against Cork (4-24 to 3-22) and Limerick (0-24 to 0-19).

What happened in 2022?

Galway beat Clare 0-25 to 1-20 in the final match of the round-robin at Pearse Stadium.

Read More About: allianz leagues, clare, Galway