Tyrone saga set to rumble on.

Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher has stated that the decision on whether the county will continue in this year’s All-Ireland Football Championship rests with the GAA.

Earlier today, Tyrone issued a statement to confirm that they won’t be able to field a team in next week’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry.

Tyrone GAA issued a statement this afternoon.

The match had already been pushed back due to a Covid outbreak in the Tyrone squad and today’s statement said: “This morning, the Tyrone GAA Management Committee has decided that it is not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland football championship semi-final in Croke Park next Saturday.

“Having received expert medical opinion on the existing, and future health and welfare of the players who contracted the Covid-19 virus during the period of this last two weeks, and following consultation with the team’s management, this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret.”

Brian Dooher: “It’s not our decision.”

Since the statement was released this afternoon, Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher has appeared on Off The Ball and implied that the county would be willing to fulfil the fixture if a further delay is granted by the GAA.

“You’d definitely be in a better position,” he said. “We have these boys ready to go through the return to play protocols, they just won’t be ready in time for next weekend.”

Dooher went on to say that the decision rests with the GAA. “That’s ultimately Croke Park’s decision, that’s not our decision,” he added. “The decision we made today was due to the medical advice from an eminent person that gave us this report.”

Due to the initial postponement of the Tyrone v Kerry semi-final, the All-Ireland Final was pushed back to September 4th from August 29th.

The winner of Tyrone v Kerry had been due to face the winner of the other semi-final between Dublin v Mayo in this year’s showpiece.

