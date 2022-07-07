Brian Cody outlines Covid fears ahead of All-Ireland Final

Brian Cody speaks out on Covid.

Brian Cody has spoken of the vigilance within the Kilkenny camp when it comes to avoiding Covid ahead of the All-Ireland Hurling Final.

The Cats come up against Limerick in the showpiece on Sunday July 17th and between now and then, their manager is warning his players to be extra careful amid the current spike in infections.

Brian Cody: “Covid is a concern.”

“It’s there again in abundance and it’s a concern, it’s a worry,” Cody said, at a media event in Kilkenny on Wednesday, as quoted in the Irish Independent. “Players have been massively vigilant up until this and absolutely will continue to be.”

“This media event is happening outdoors just to ensure safety, again, for everybody. It would be absolutely a disaster for anybody from either Kilkenny or Limerick to have an issue with Covid coming up to the final, because that would be just too cruel for anybody.

Covid spike.

Earlier this week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the current spike in Covid-19 cases as a “disruptive phase,” that is impacting on health services.

Cody went on to speak about his faith in his medical team and in his players, as the clock ticks towards the Limerick showdown.

“Our doctor Dr Tadhg Crowley is a top man and he knows exactly the potential for things to go wrong, and the players are intelligent young lads,” said the 11-time All-Ireland-winning manager.

“They have been very aware, they steer away from any stuff that is in any way going to inhibit their chances of being there for All-Ireland final day.”

All-Ireland Hurling Final.

This year’s hurling will be the first at a full Croke Park since 2019, after two years affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

Despite playing in front of limited crowds, and sometimes no supporters at all, Limerick took home back-to-back Liam MacCarthy Cups during this period, and will provide a stern test for Cody’s men on Sunday week.

Kilkenny will be looking to close a seven-year gap since winning their most recent All-Ireland Hurling Championship, their longest barren period since they went without a title between 1993 and 2000, when Cody won the first of his record-breaking haul.

Read More About: all-irealnd hurling, Brian Cody, Kilkenny