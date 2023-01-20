Ballyhale Shamrocks v Dunloy – Time and TV details for All-Ireland Club Hurling Championship Final

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Dunloy – Time and TV details.

Ballyhale Shamrocks take on Dunloy in the All-Ireland Club Hurling Championship Final this Sunday and you will find the time and TV details below.

Kilkenny club Ballyhale will be looking to bounce back from defeat in last year’s showpiece, when they lost out to Waterford side Ballygunner by a score of 2-17 to 1-19.

However, the Shamrocks have a rich history in the competition, with their eight titles placing them at the top of the all-time winner’s list.

Most recently, Ballyhale won back-to-back All-Irelands in 2019 and 2020, before the 2020/21 club campaign was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When it’s club it lives forever – An club go brách! #clublivesforever@BallyhaleGAA meet Dunloy Cuchulainns in the @AIB_GAA #GAA All-Ireland Club SHC Final this Sunday at Croke Park! Get your tickets now: https://t.co/dbCE1i29kh #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/apOb1yAK8P — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 18, 2023

Dunloy.

For Antrim side Dunloy, it’s more a tale of woe, as they have lost all four finals they have been in – 1995, 1996, 2003 and 2004.

The last time a team from the county won the Tommy Moore Cup was in 2012 when Loughgiel Shamrocks defeated Coolderry from Offaly in the final.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2023 All-Ireland Club Hurling Championship Final.

When does Ballyhale Shamrocks v Dunloy take place?

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Dunloy takes place at Croke Park on Sunday January 22nd, with throw-in at 1.30pm. It will precede the football decider between Glen and Kilmacud Crokes, which starts at the same venue at 3.30pm.

An club go brách! @DunloyGAC take on Ballyhale Shamrocks in the @AIB_GAA #GAA All-Ireland Club SHC Final this Sunday at CrokePark! Who are you cheering for? Tickets available in select SuperValu / Centra stores & online at: https://t.co/dbCE1i29kh #GAABelong #clublivesforever pic.twitter.com/dkuuIdvDO5 — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 18, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

Both club finals will be broadcast live on TG4. Coverage will be fronted by Micheál Ó Domhnaill and the broadcast will get underway at 1pm. The matches will also be available to watch on the TG4 Player.

Are tickets still available?

Adult tickets for the double-header cost €25 and you can get yours via this link.

