Austin Gleeson to miss league decider as Waterford opt not to appeal red card

Austin Gleeson will miss this Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Final against Cork after Waterford decided not to appeal the red card he picked up against Wexford in the semi-final.

The forward was given his marching orders after getting involved in an altercation with Wexford defender Simon Donohoe late in the game on Sunday, which Waterford eventually won by a score of 5-20 to 0-16.

The in-form Glesson’s personal tally of 2-03 on the day showcases how important he is to Liam Cahill’s side but the Déise will have to do without him this weekend after deciding not to appeal the sending off.

Waterford management reviewed video evidence of the incident on Monday evening and RTE Sport are now reporting that ‘the county board will not be taking the matter any further.’

Ceann de scóranna an deireadh seachtaine, agus an dara cúl as 5 a fuair Port Láirge in aghaidh Loch Garman. Hutchinson with the vision and Gleeson with the finish. Teamwork 🙌 One of the standout scores of the weekend.@WaterfordGAA pic.twitter.com/YwaOTf9lP6 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) March 28, 2022

Gleeson is sure to be watching on as his teammates do battle with Cork at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening. While Waterford came out of their semi-final with relative ease, Cork had a harder time overcoming Kilkenny at Pairc Ui Chaoimh before eventually winning 1-27 to 2-20.

Both final participants finished second in their respective divisions and Cork manager Kieran Kingston hailed the character shown by his side after their victory at the weekend.

“I suppose for us really, the key things were that we showed great character from six down to win by four. The depth in our squad was hugely important in that,” he said.

Waterford v Cork.

Cork will be aiming to win their first Division 1 title since 1998 and the fact they beat Waterford that year may be seen as an omen for some.

As for Waterford, it’s been seven years since they were crowned league champions, coincidentally defeating Cork on that day in 2015, and they have lost two finals since – in 2016 to Clare and in 2019 to Limerick,

