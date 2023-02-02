Armagh v Mayo: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Armagh v Mayo: TV details.

Armagh and Mayo face off in the Allianz National Football League this weekend and here’s how you can watch the match on TV.

The Orchard County were one of three sides to open their campaigns with a win last weekend, while Mayo drew with Galway thanks to a last-gasp Ryan O’Donoghue point.

That match in Castlebar was Kevin McStay’s first Allianz League outing as Mayo manager, but his counterpart this weekend, Kieran McGeeney, has entered his ninth year in charge of Armagh.

Both will have their eyes on silverware of the spring and summer months, and here’s how you can watch the Division 1 clash live on TV this weekend.

When does Armagh v Mayo take place?

Armagh will play Mayo at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday February 5th, with throw-in scheduled for 3.30pm.

Ryan O'Donoghue drew his side @MayoGAA level with the last kick of the game on Saturday. Watch this beautiful score again with #GAANOW! pic.twitter.com/kRCpDEkAfG — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 1, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be the second of a live double-header on the channel, and will be preceded by a 1.30pm throw-in between Kerry and Monaghan.

TG4 coverage will begin at 1pm and will be fronted by Micheál Ó Domhnaill. Deferred coverage of the Allianz Hurling League clash between Waterford and Dublin will wrap up the broadcast.

Allianz Football League | Round 2 Tickets Get onto https://t.co/uPitnX6Oa4 to secure your tickets for our Game vs Mayo this Sunday 5 February in the Athletic Grounds.#ArdMhachaAbú pic.twitter.com/37UfUtK3mt — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) February 1, 2023

What is at stake?

A win will be crucial for Armagh ahead of two upcoming away games in Roscommon and Kerry.

Mayo snatched a point against Galway and will need to improve if McStay’s first year at the helm is going to be a success.

It was Mayo who won the dual between the two sides last year, as they beat Armagh 0-15 to 1-10 at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon, when their own MacHale Park was undergoing resurfacing work.

Both counties will be looking to use the league as a starting point, as they look to improve on quarter-final appearances in last year’s All-Ireland Championship.

