Armagh v Galway: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Armagh v Galway: TV info.

Armagh take on Galway in the Allianz Football League this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

Going into the penultimate weekend of the round-robin, both counties still have hopes of reaching the final and potentially being crowned as the 2023 Allianz Football League champions.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Armagh v Galway on TV this weekend.

When does Armagh v Galway take place?

Armagh host Galway at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday March 18th, with throw-in scheduled for 5pm.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE | ROUND 6: We take on Galway in the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds this Saturday at 5pm. This game is strictly ticket-only. Get them via https://t.co/HxJn2W8DnL or at Garvaghy Rd Portadown/ Hill St Newry / Dublin Rd Newry SuperValue stores!#ArdMhachaAbú pic.twitter.com/x527sQbeAg — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) March 14, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2, as the second part of a Gaelic football double-header, following the 3pm throw-in between Meath and Dublin.

Damian Lawlor will present the coverage, with analysis coming from Ciaran Whelan and Enda McGinley.

Up next for our Senior Footballers in #AllianzFootballLeagues is the trip to the Athletic Grounds on Saturday to face Armagh at 5.00PM

🎟️Advance ticket sales only ⏬

https://t.co/4ky0v9gssi or selected Centra & SuperValu stores#AllianzLeagues #riseagain #GAABelong #gaillimhabú pic.twitter.com/9XiupsTb9K — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) March 15, 2023

2023 so far.

Galway are level on six points with Roscommon, two behind leader Mayo, with the top two counties set to face off in the Allianz League Final.

The Tribesmen started off their campaign with a draw in Mayo, before losing at home to Roscommon by a solitary point.

A win against Tyrone followed, before Galway registered another draw, this time away to Donegal.

Galway’s most recent outing was a 1-13 to 0-10 victory over Monaghan on March 5th.

Armagh began their campaign with a win over Monaghan and a draw against Mayo, followed by back-to-back defeats against Roscommon and Kerry.

The Orchard County’s most recent outing was a 0-13 to 0-10 victory over Donegal on March 4th.

Armagh can overtake Galway in the table with victory on Saturday.

