Armagh v Donegal: Day, TV info and throw-in time

Armagh v Donegal: TV info.

Armagh take on Donegal in the Allianz Football League this weekend, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

The all-Ulster clash has plenty at stake, with both counties locked on three points each near the bottom of the table.

Here’s everything you need to know about a watching the Division 1 clash between Armagh v Donegal on TV this weekend.

When does Armagh v Donegal take place?

Armagh host Donegal at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday March 4th, with throw-in scheduled for 7.30pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4, with coverage getting underway at 7.20pm.

2023 so far.

Neither county has gotten out of first gear, with Donegal without a win in three matches since their dramatic win over Kerry on the opening weekend.

Paddy Carr’s men have since gone on to lose against Tyrone and Monaghan, before drawing with Galway in Letterkenny last weekend.

Armagh also won their opening game, against Monaghan, before a draw against Mayo and defeats against Roscommon and Kerry.

The Orchard County’s minus-2 point-difference sees, them sit in sixth place, just above Donegal, who are in the relegation zone.

NEXT MATCH: Allianz Football League Division 1 We take on Donegal in the Box-It Athletic Grounds on Saturday 4th March at 7.30pm. This game is TICKET ONLY. You can get your tickets via https://t.co/HxJn2W8DnL #ArdMhachaAbú pic.twitter.com/50i5e2pJe2 — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) February 28, 2023

What happened in 2022?

In the final round of the league on March 27th, Donegal beat Armagh by a single point in Letterkenny.

The result meant that Armagh and Donegal both finished on seven points in Division, in third and fourth place in the table respectively.

They would meet again in the Ulster Championship quarter-final, with Donegal coming out on top again, before Armagh got their revenge with a 3-17 to 0-16 victory in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

