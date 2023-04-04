Armagh v Antrim: Day, throw-in time and TV info for Ulster SFC opener

Armagh v Antrim: TV info.

Armagh face Antrim in the Ulster Senior Football Championship preliminary round this weekend, and the match will be broadcast on TV.

Now that the league campaign is complete, attention turns the Championship, with both counties hoping to advance to the provincial quarter-final.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Armagh v Antrim on TV this weekend.

When does Armagh v Antrim take place?

Armagh host Antrim at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds on Saturday April 8th, with throw-in scheduled for 5pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC 2, with coverage getting underway at 4.30pm.

Analysis will be provided by Oisin McConville and Michael Murphy, with commentary coming from Thomas Niblock.

What is at stake?

The winners between Armagh and Antrim will go on to face Cavan in the Ulster quarter-final on April 22nd.

After competing in Division 1 in the league this year, Armagh are likely to be playing in the All-Ireland group stage under the new format, which you can read more about here.

Defeat for Antrim will see them compete in the Tailteann Cup for the second consecutive year.

2023 so far.

Armagh will be playing their league football in Division 2 next year, after being relegated from the top flight.

Kieran McGeeney’s side finished seventh in the eight-team table, with a record of two wins, one draw and four defeats.

Antrim narrowly avoided relegation to Division 4, by finishing sixth in Division 3, with a record of two wins and five defeats.

