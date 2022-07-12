Andy McEntee confirmed as new Antrim manager

Andy McEntee confirmed as Antrim manager.

Antrim GAA have confirmed that Andy McEntee has been ratified as the county’s new senior football manager on a three-year term.

McEntee left his role as Meath manager in June, after the Royal County were knocked out of the All-Ireland qualifiers by Clare.

His appointment at Antrim was confirmed on Monday night with a statement which reads as follows:

Antrim statement.

“Antrim County Board are delighted to announce that Andy McEntee has been ratified as the new Antrim Senior Football Manager on a three-year term.

“Andy brings a wealth of management experience at the top tier of both Club and County football. We look forward to working with Andy and his backroom team in the seasons ahead.

“Cuirimid fearadh na fáilte roimh Andy! #WelcomeAndy”

Andy McEntee’s Antrim task.

Antrim competed in the inaugural Tailteann Cup this summer, after failing to get past the quarter-final of the Ulster Football Championship.

Their only match in the provincial competition ended in a 1-20 to 0-10 defeat to Cavan, and they didn’t fare much better in the Tailteann Cup, losing in round 1 to Leitrim, by a score of 2-14 to 1-12.

The first task for McEntee will be to secure promotion to Division 2 of the National Football League, after a strong start to their Division 3 campaign this year petered out with defeats to Louth and Westmeath in their final two games.

Online abuse.

McEntee’s time in charge of his native Meath ended with widespread condemnation of abuse he had been receiving on social media.

The Meath County Board came out with a statement in defence of their members, which didn’t name McEntee directly, but his son and captain of the team Shane responded to a tweet which criticised his father by posting:

“Online abuse, letters to the house. You can put yourself forward for these roles or you can tweet about it, one takes a bit more conviction.”

