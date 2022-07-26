All-Ireland Ladies Football Final: Throw-in time and TV details for Kerry v Meath

All-Ireland Ladies Football Final: TV details.

The All-Ireland Ladies Football Final will be one of the major TV events in Ireland this weekend, as Kerry and Meath battle it out for the Brendan Martin Cup.

The two counties will clash in the main event of a triple-header of Ladies Football at Croke Park this coming Sunday, after the completion of the Junior Final and the Intermediate Final.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the All-Ireland Ladies Football Final on TV.

When does the All-Ireland Ladies Football Final take place?

The All-Ireland Ladies Football Final between Kerry and Meath will take place on Sunday July 31st, with a throw-in time of 4pm.

Before that, Antrim and Fermanagh will compete in the All-Ireland Junior Final at 11.45am, before Laois and Wexford clash in the Intermediate Final at 1.45pm.

Will the games be on TV?

All three matches will be broadcast live on what will be a bumper day of Ladies Football on TG4. Coverage on the day will begin at 11.35am.

In case you miss anything, highlights of all three matches will be featured on The Sunday Game, which will begin at 9.30pm on RTE 2.

How did we get here?

Munster runners-up Kerry finished top of the table in the group stage by securing wins over Galway and Westmeath.

The Kingdom then went on to overcome Armagh in the All-Ireland quarter-final and Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final, scoring four goals on both occasions.

As for All-Ireland champions Meath, they finished top of the three-team Leinster round robin, before losing to Dublin in the provincial final.

They went on to finish top of their All-Ireland group on points difference ahead of Armagh, before beating Galway in the quarter-final and Donegal in the semi-final.

What is at stake?

For Meath, there’s the opportunity to secure back-to-back All-Irelands, after winning the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time in 2021.

Kerry, meanwhile, can go out on their own as the most successful county in the history of the Championship, as they are currently tied on 11 titles with neighbours Cork.

This generation will be making their own history though, as the Kingdom’s most recent title arrived in 1993. They have only competed in one final since then, losing to Cork in 2012.

