All-Ireland Hurling Final: Throw-in time and TV details for Kilkenny v Limerick

All-Ireland Hurling Final: TV details.

The All-Ireland Hurling Final is always one of the major TV events in Ireland and this year will be no different.

Kilkenny and Limerick will go head-to-head at Croke Park for the right to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup at the end of the first full-capacity final since 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the All-Ireland Hurling Final on TV.

When does the All-Ireland Hurling Final take place?

The All-Ireland Hurling Final takes place on Sunday July 17th at Croke Park, with a throw-in time of 3.30pm.

How can I watch it on TV?

The showpiece will be broadcast live on RTE 1, with coverage beginning at 2pm. It will also be shown on Sky Sports Arena, where coverage will start at 2.30pm.

For those outside the country, the match will be available to watch on GAAGO.

How did we get here?

Kilkenny went directly into the All-Ireland semi-final by virtue of winning the Leinster Final against Galway on June 4th. This was after they finished second behind the Tribesman in the provincial round robin, winning three and losing two out of five matches.

The Cats then made light work of Clare in their last-four showdown, winning by a score 0f 2-26 to 0-20.

All-Ireland champions Limerick successfully defended their Munster title when they defeated Clare 1-19 to 0-29 in Thurles on June 5th.

John Kiely’s side then went on to beat Galway by 0-27 to 1-21 in their All-Ireland semi-final.

What is at stake?

This Sunday’s meeting is a clash of the traditional heavyweights and the modern greats of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship.

With a record 36 titles to their name, Kilkenny will be intent on taking the trophy back home for the first time since 2015.

Since their victory over Galway in that year’s final, Brian Cody’s men have gone on to finish runners-up twice, by losing out to Tipperary in both 2016 and 2019.

While the Cats have been enduring this barren run, Limerick have taken their place as the dominant force in hurling.

Treaty success.

The Treaty County’s 2018 victory was their first since 1973, and they followed that up with subsequent triumphs in the Covid-hit campaigns of 2020 and 2021.

Overall, Limerick have been crowned All-Ireland Hurling champions on 10 occasions.

This will be the first final between Kilkenny and Limerick since 2007, when the Cats came out on top by a score of 2-19 to 1-15.

