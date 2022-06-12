All-Ireland football quarter-final draw – Everything you need to know

All-Ireland quarter-final draw.

The All-Ireland Football Championship has moved into the quarter-final stage with the eight participants in the draw now confirmed.

Provincial champions Galway, Dublin, Derry and Kerry have long known their fate and the quartet have now been joined by the four winners of the second round of qualifiers, which took place over the weekend.

Clare got the ball rolling on a Saturday double-header at Croke Park by beating Roscommon by a single point. The Banner County’s victory was followed by a Mayo success, with James Horan’s side overcoming Kildare by five points.

Then, on Sunday, Cork and Armagh booked their spots in the last eight by beating Limerick and Donegal respectively.

Here’s everything you need to know about the draw for the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

When does the draw take place?

The draw takes place at 8.30am on Monday morning.

How can I follow the draw?

The draw can be heard live during the Morning Ireland broadcast on RTE Radio One.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Armagh v Donegal in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/pg1toMAmaC — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 12, 2022

Which teams will other counties want to avoid?

Kerry are the bookmakers favourites (5/4) to win this year’s All-Ireland Championship, so any county with visions of a run deep into the competition will want to avoid the Kingdom for as long as possible.

Despite an apparent decline in the past couple of years, Dublin are second favourites to win Sam Maguire (15/8), with Mayo, Galway and Derry all available at 9/1.

Armagh (16/1) and Cork (80/1) are next, with Clare being the rank outsiders at 150/1.

👏🏐What a score this was from Podge Collins! pic.twitter.com/MZNzfFIvaU — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) June 12, 2022

When do the quarter-finals take place?

The quarter-finals of this year’s All-Ireland Football Championship are scheduled to take place over the weekend of June 25th and 26th.

The semi-finals will then take place on the 9th and 10th of July, before the final at Croke Park on July 24th.

