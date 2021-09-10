The All-Ireland Football final takes place on Saturday.

The All-Ireland Football final between Mayo and Tyrone takes place on Saturday and we have all of the information on throw-in time, TV channel and more below.

For the first time since 2014, a name other than Dublin will be etched into the Sam Maguire and the whole nation will be watching to see if the trophy will be draped in the colours of Mayo or Tyrone.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 All-Ireland Football final.

2021 All-Ireland Football final: What time and TV channel is it on?

The 2021 All-Ireland Football final will take place on Saturday September 11th after two delays due to a Covid outbreak in the Tyrone squad ahead of their semi-final victory over Kerry.

Throw in for the All-Ireland Football final is at 5pm and the match will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

The national broadcaster will provide a hefty 90-minute build-up with coverage getting underway at 3.30pm. The match will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player.

Sky Sports Arena will be showing the match live, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

What is at stake?

Only the happiness of the entire population of both Mayo and Tyrone.

Mayo’s 70-year quest for Sam has become one of the most enthralling stories in Irish sport and it could finally come to an end tomorrow.

The green and red country were last crowned All-Ireland champions in 1951 and have lost 10 finals since then, include the 2020 showpiece against Dublin.

However, Mayo inflicted revenge by knocking The Dubs out at this year’s semi-final stage and in doing so, showed that they may finally be capable of getting over the line this year.

Tyrone looking to end 13-year wait.

Tyrone have also been waiting a while to get Sam back home, albeit not as long as their opponents.

The Red Hand county have won the All-Ireland three times, with all of them coming within six-year burst between 2003 and 2008.

They have only been back to the final once since then, when they lost out to Dublin in 2018.

What are the odds?

Most supporters are unable to separate the two sides and it seems the bookies are having a hard time doing so as well.

At the time of writing, Mayo are slight favourites with Paddy Power at 10/11, while Tyrone can be backed at 11/8.

The draw, meanwhile, is available at 15/2.

