The date for the All-Ireland Football Final has been rescheduled

Kerry v Tyrone has been pushed back.

The GAA has confirmed that the All-Ireland Football Final will now take place on September 4th due to the knock-on effect of the postponement of the Kerry v Tyrone semi-final.

The clash between the two counties has been pushed back to Saturday August 21st due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Tyrone squad. The winner of the rearranged game will now face Dublin or Mayo in the showpiece on September 4th, instead of August 29th as previously scheduled.

NEWS: The GAA’s CCCC has today confirmed that the GAA Football Semi-Final meeting of @Kerry_Official and @TyroneGAALive scheduled for this Sunday 15th August at Croke Park will now be played on Saturday August 21 at the same venue. Read below for further information. — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 9, 2021

GAA statement.

A statement issued by the GAA this afternoon says: “The GAA’s CCCC has today confirmed that Sunday’s GAA Football semi-final meeting of Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park will not take place as originally scheduled and will now be played on Saturday August 21 at the same venue ​(time to be confirmed).

“This decision was taken following a status report received by the GAA relating to positive Covid cases in the Tyrone panel.

“This change will necessitate the GAA Football All-Ireland final being re-arranged to take place on Saturday September 4.

“The GAA Football U20 final meeting of Offaly and Roscommon will proceed as planned at Croke Park ​at 1.30pm on Sunday with the same permitted attendance.

“The GAA will continue to liaise with the appropriate Government Departments and officials to discuss the practicalities of having these revised fixtures included under the statutory instrument that has facilitated the increased attendances of recent weeks.”

Tyrone welcome decision, Kerry “disappointed.”

Reacting to the decision, Tyrone GAA have posted: “We would welcome the decision of the CCCC to postpone the fixture v Kerry for six days. We will continue to comply with all guidelines from the PHA and Croke Park, keeping the health of the players and management as our primary concern.”

Kerry’s statement reads: “Today’s announcement to postpone the Kerry v Tyrone semi-final is a disappointment to us all.

“We are fully aware of the many Kerry Supporters who had made plans to travel to Croke Park for Sunday’s game.”

Our statement in response to the postponement can be found here https://t.co/EEhzxTDIg2 https://t.co/FCmpzVf5Ur — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) August 9, 2021

Dublin or Mayo await the winners.

“Notwithstanding this however we acknowledge that at we are all living in very challenging times and Covid continues to circulate in our communities necessitating the decision by the National CCCC to push the fixture out by 6 days.

“The semi-final will now be played on Saturday, August 21st and we look forward to seeing the Kerry Supporters back in Croke Park supporting our team on that date.”

The other semi-final between Dublin and Mayo will take place as planned this Saturday, with a throw-in time of 6pm.

