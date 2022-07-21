All-Ireland Camogie semi-finals: Day, times and TV details for both matches

Camogie semi-finals: TV details.

The All-Ireland Camogie semi-finals take centre-stage on Saturday and we have all of the TV details below.

Last year’s runners-up Cork will take on Waterford in the first of a Croke Park double-header, before champions Galway come up against Kilkenny.

Here’s everything you need to know about the All-Ireland Camogie semi-finals on Saturday.

When do the All-Ireland Camogie semi-finals take place?

The All-Ireland Camogie semi-finals take place on Saturday July 23rd, with both games being held at Croke Park.

Cork and Waterford will take to the field for a 3.15pm throw-in, before Galway v Kilkenny gets underway at 5.30pm.

Will the matches be on TV?

Both All-Ireland semi-finals will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with coverage beginning at 2.45pm.

How did we get here?

12 counties compete in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship, with 22 lower-ranked teams taking part in the Intermediate and Junior Championships.

There were two groups of six in the Senior Championship, with the second and third-placed teams in each group competing in two quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals took place last Saturday and saw Waterford overcome Limerick at Semple Stadium, before Kilkenny eliminated Dublin at the same venue.

Cork and Galway qualified for this Saturday’s semi-finals as the two group winners.

.@deisecamogie's Niamh Rockett and Roisin Kirwan celebrate as they defeat Limerick in their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Quarter-Final! @OfficialCamogie

📸@LaszloGeczo pic.twitter.com/KjP8d0hXxc — Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) July 16, 2022

What is at stake?

The chance to lift the coveted O’Duffy Cup at Croke Park on August 7th.

For Galway, it will be familiar territory, as they were crowned All-Ireland champions in 2019 and 2021, while losing the 2020 final to Kilkenny in between.

Galway have won the title on a total of four occasions, which pales in comparison to Kilkenny with 14 and Cork with a record 28.

Waterford, meanwhile, will be hoping for just their second ever appearance in the final, having lost their only previous showpiece to Antrim in 1945.

