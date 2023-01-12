Aidan O’Shea pays touching tribute to Lee Keegan following retirement

Aidan O’Shea posts tribute to Lee Keegan.

Aidan O’Shea has paid tribute to his now former Mayo teammate Lee Keegan, after the latter’s retirement from inter-county football earlier this week.

Keegan announced the news on Monday that he would no longer be pulling on the green and red shirt of Mayo, leading to widespread tributes from teammates, coaches and opponents.

Both he and O’Shea have been at the forefront of the Mayo team for more than a decade, during which time they repeatedly came agonisingly close to winning the county’s first All-Ireland title since 1951.

Mayo have lost six All-Ireland finals since both men made their inter-county debuts, and O’Shea has now taken time to pay tribute to a man he went into battle with on so many occasions.

“Always a good day knowing this machine was beside you.” O’Shea posted on Instagram, alongside a selection of pictures of himself and Keegan, together in the Mayo colours, as well as on opposing sides while on club duty.

“What an incredible player Lee Keegan has been,” he added “Absolute pleasure to have shared the journey with you both on and off the field my man! Enjoy Retirement!”

Keegan responded to the post with the words “my man,” with the bond the pair have created over the years appearing to be as strong as ever.

Lee Keegan has announced his retirement from Inter County football.

All at Mayo GAA wish Lee the best of luck in his retirement. Read More Below 🔽🔽https://t.co/i33LJQ1dR2#mayogaa pic.twitter.com/X1twCQX5ZT — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) January 9, 2023

Happy times.

While there were many disappointments for Keegan and O’Shea, there were plenty of happy times as well, including the seven Connacht Football Championships they won together over the years.

They also won the 2019 Allianz National League Football title, the first time Mayo had done so since 2001.

