Henry Shefflin responds to Brian Cody Kilkenny exit

Henry Shefflin has responded to Brian Cody’s Kilkenny exit with a short tweet posted on Saturday evening.

This comes after it was confirmed on Saturday that Cody was stepping down from his role as Kilkenny senior hurling manager after 24 years.

Cody’s last game as Kilkenny boss was the All-Ireland final last weekend, which his side lost to a magnificent Limerick side in what was an excellent game of hurling.

Shefflin paid tribute to his former manager with a short tweet, which simply read: “End of an era. Memories which will be treasured forever. Best wishes Brian.”

End of an Era, Memories which will be treasured forever. Best wishes Brian. https://t.co/FeLxuWBVcE — Henry Shefflin (@ShefflinHenry) July 23, 2022

Much has been made of Shefflin and Cody’s relationship over the past few months, specifically since the former took the Galway manager’s job.

Henry Shefflin and Brian Cody

Shefflin and Cody crossed paths in the Leinster Championship final earlier this summer, with Kilkenny getting the better of Galway in the big game.

After the match though, there was a major discussion about the handshake between the two hurling legends, with the two seemingly reluctant to go near each other after the final whistle.

However, after a few minutes passed, Shefflin made his way up to Cody and the two exchanged a brief handshake, with both of their undying will to win on full display.

🤝There was a bit of a wait but the sequel to the 'Handshake' did occur between Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin #RTEGAA #LeinsterFinal pic.twitter.com/GeChTXOBLq — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 4, 2022

Kilkenny’s statement about Cody’s exit thanked him for his incredible time in charge “on behalf of Kilkenny people everywhere”.

It read: “As manager, his teams have won eleven All Ireland Hurling Championships (including a record-equalling four in a row between 2006 and 2009), eighteen Leinster Championships, ten National Hurling League titles, seven Walsh Cup titles and an Oireachtas Tournament title.

“In achieving all of this success Brian has created an unbreakable spirit among his players and teams which has come to define Kilkenny hurling.”

