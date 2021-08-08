24,000 fans will be in attendance for Kilkenny v Cork

Kilkenny take on Cork in Croke Park for the right to battle Limerick in the All Ireland Hurling Final in two weeks. Throw in is from 3.30pm.

Here is how you can watch and stream the game and follow updates on our live blog.

How can I stream the game?

Kilkenny v Cork is live on on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player from 2.30pm. Also live on Sky Sports. Highlights on The Sunday Game, RTÉ2, 9.30pm. For viewers outside Ireland you can watch the game on GAAGO.

Alternatively, you can catch all the action live here on our blog.

Rebels coming in strong

Following their exit in the Munster Championship at the hands of Limerick, Cork have responded well with two impressive wins over Clare and Dublin, the latter beaten by Kilkenny in the Leinster Final. Moreover, it’s those two confidence boosting wins that will give the Rebel faithful hope they can make the All Ireland final this year.

However, Kilkenny have gone into this game more under the radar than their opponents. The Leinster champions beat Wexford in a thrilling Leinster semi-final prior to beating Dublin in the final. Despite the second Leinster title in a row, Kilkenny will be weary of history repeating itself after Waterford turned them over after coming through the qualifiers, like Cork, at the same stage last November.

Furthermore, Kilkenny will take solace in the fact they have won 16 of the last 19 semi finals contested under Brian Cody.

Teams

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Tommy Walsh, Huw Lawlor, Paddy Deegan; James Maher, Padraig Walsh, Michael Carey; Conor Fogarty, Richie Reid; Adrian Mullen, John Donnelly, Billy Ryan; Eoin Cody, TJ Reid, Alan Murphy.

Subs: Darren Brennan, Joey Holden, Ciaran Wallace, Conor Delaney, Darragh Corcoran, Cillian Buckley, Martin Keoghan, Walter Walsh, James Bergin, Richie Hogan, Liam Blanchfield.

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O’Leary, Robert Downey, Sean O’Donoghue; Tim O’Mahony, Mark Coleman, Ger Millerick; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Luke Meade; Conor Cahalane, Seamus Harnedy, Robbie O’Flynn; Shane Barrett, Patrick Horgan, Jack O’Connor.

Subs: Ger Collins, Sean O’Leary Hayes, Colm Spillane, Eoin Cadogan, Niall Cashman, Damien Cahalane, Billy Hennessy, Shane Kingston, Alan Cadogan, Alan Connolly, Declan Dalton.

Kilkenny v Cork: Live Updates

