“I’d like to take this new sin bin rule and throw it in the river because that was a disgrace.”

Jackie Tyrrell didn’t hold back in his criticism of referee James Owens. This after the Westmeath whistler awarded a controversial penalty to Tipperary in the second half of the Munster Hurling semi-final.

Tipperary beat Clare by 3-23 to 2-22. However, it was the penalty decision that will dominate the fallout from the game.

Quickly after half time, the referee deemed Clare forward Aidan McCarthy was guilty of denying Jake Morris a goalscoring opportunity, with careless use of the hurley. Despite the tackle taking place inside the 20m line, it was close to the Mackey Stand sideline and it didn’t appear to be a goal chance.

However, the referee disagreed and up stepped Jason Forde to put Tipperary ahead. To make matters worse for Clare, during the ten minute period when McCarthy was in the sin bin, Tipperary put over 2-4 to Clare’s 0-2. Seamus Callanan was the other Tipperary player to score in that period.

It was that decision that enraged the former Kilkenny defender at the end of the game, with Jackie Tyrrell pinning the majority of the blame on the new decision brought in by the GAA during the winter.

“There is no way Jake Morris will score from there”

Speaking on The Sunday Game post match, Jackie Tyrrell said: “There is no way Jake Morris is going to score a goal from there. He had three defenders to beat and possibly Rory Hayes would have got to him so that’s four. So every time there is four defenders between the goal.”

Jackie Tyrrell is not happy with the sin-bin rule after today's incident. Throw it in the river is his verdict…. Watch here and highlights on the #sundaygame at 9.30pm. pic.twitter.com/YemXUtGaty — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 4, 2021

Clare Manager Brian Lohan was equally angry with the decision, blasting James Owens’ interpretation of the rule. Speaking in the post match interview Lohan echoed Jackie Tyrrell’s criticisms.

"Do I need to mention what everyone is talking about I presume? "The boos from the crowd were a reflection on happened." Brian Lohan spoke about the penalty decision which was a factor in Clare's defeat today. pic.twitter.com/wJO0eVkaZF — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 4, 2021

Clare will now face into the qualifiers while Tipperary face a Munster final in two weeks.

