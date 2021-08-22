There will be 40,000 fans at Croke Park today for the game.

Cork will face off against Limerick in HQ in the All Ireland Hurling Final for 2021. Throw in is from 3.30pm.

Here is how you can watch and stream the game and follow updates on our live blog.

How can I stream the game?

Cork v Limerick is live on on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player with analysis from 2pm. It’s also live on Sky Sports. Highlights on The Sunday Game, RTÉ2, 9.30pm. For viewers outside Ireland you can watch the game on GAAGO.

Alternatively, you can catch all the action live here on our blog.

Cork v Limerick: Limerick aiming for history

A win this weekend for Limerick would make them the sixth county to win back to back All Ireland hurling titles. They are also going for their third title in four years. Cork on the other hand are out to stop their own famine, with their last title coming sixteen years ago.

The sides have met twice previously this year, with Limerick winning both. The last being an eight point win for Limerick in the Munster Championship semi-final in July.

Cork v Limerick: Rebel wave

Cork go into the game as underdogs but will hope their recent success in underage hurling will give the senior team a boost. They’ve just won two U-20 All-Ireland titles in a month, winning the delayed 2020 title against Dublin in July and the 2021 final against Galway this week. They also won the minor title yesterday to keep the Rebel Treble on course. If the seniors pull off a shock win it’ll be the first time they’ve done a clean sweep since 1970.

Teams

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O’Leary, Robert Downey, Sean O’Donoghue; Tim O’Mahony, Mark Coleman, Eoin Cadogan; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Luke Meade; Conor Cahalane, Seamus Harnedy, Robbie O’Flynn; Jack O’Connor, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston.

Subs: Ger Collins, Sean O’Leary Hayes, Colm Spillane, Damien Cahalane, Niall Cashman, Billy Hennessy, Alan Cadogan, Shane Barrett, Alan Connolly, Declan Dalton, Sean Twomey.

Limerick: Nicky Quaid; Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes; William O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan; Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Peter Casey.

Subs: Barry Hennessy, Conor Boylan, Aaron Costello, Colin Coughlan, Richie English, Robbie Hanley, Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Murphy, Cathal O’Neill, David Reidy, Pat Ryan.

Liveblog & Goals

@LimerickCLG off to a flying start v @OfficialCorkGAA with a goal from Gearoid Hegarty in the early stages of the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final ! #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/j2Drm2wzoV — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 22, 2021

Great response from @OfficialCorkGAA as Shane Kingston equalises with a goal against @LimerickCLG in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final! #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/aLqEaXHMbZ — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 22, 2021

Stunning strike from Aaron Gillane for @LimerickCLG v @OfficialCorkGAA in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final ! #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/oTfw22RqAN — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 22, 2021

Beautiful finish from Gearoid Hegarty for @LimerickCLG v @OfficialCorkGAA in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship ! #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/f7iKc6kEVC — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 22, 2021

