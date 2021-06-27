The Munster Hurling Championship is underway with Clare taking on Waterford.

It’s Clare and Waterford first out in the Munster Hurling Championship today, with the game set for Semple Stadium. The game is live on RTÉ One. Throw in is set for 3.30pm.

The winner will go on to face Tipperary in the Munster Hurling semi final next week with the loser going into the qualifiers.

Waterford will be keen to kick on and build after two consecutive defeats to Limerick last season, firstly in the Munster final and then later in the All Ireland final. The Deise in many ways were the surprise package in hurling last year and will want to continue that into this year. For Clare, they will be relying on their star man Tony Kelly to shine again for them today.

Waterford, losing Jamie Barron and Conor Prunty after Tadhg de Búrca and Pauric Mahony will make this task even tougher. To cap that off, the Deise only have eight starters from their team that lost the All Ireland hurling final last year starting today.

The Banner were beaten by Antrim and Wexford in the league. However, they steadied the ship later in the year recording impressive wins over Dublin and Kilkenny. Waterford lost to Cork early in the league, but they recovered well to beat Limerick and Tipperary to give them confidence.

These sides last met in the All Ireland SHC Quarter Final last year. Waterford walked away winners that day on a scoreline of 3-27 to 3-18. Waterford will be hoping for a similar return from forward Dessie Hutchinson who netted 2-2 that day.

Clare will be without Shane O’Donnell, Patrick O’Connor (cruciate) and Aaron Fitzgerald today.

Despite the losses of key men for Waterford, their experience from last year should see them over the line today.

🚨The Waterford Senior Hurling Team to play Clare in the Sundays Munster Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final has been announced! ⬇️ Best of Luck to Liam Cahill, his management team and all the panel!#deiseabú

⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/9o52roByeM — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) June 25, 2021

Clare Senior Hurling team for Sunday

E Quilligan,

R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flannagan.

D Ryan, J Conlon, P Fitzpatrick.

C Galvin, T Kelly.

C Malone, D Reidy, R Taylor.

I Galvin, A Shanagher, A McCarthy — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) June 25, 2021

