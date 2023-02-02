Wexford v Galway: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Wexford v Galway: TV details.

Wexford and Galway will kick off their 2023 Allianz League campaign this weekend, in a match that doubles up as the 2023 Walsh Cup Final.

Darragh Egan and Henry Shefflin are entering their second campaigns in charge of Wexford and Galway respectively, and both will have silverware in their sights.

The clash will be one of four live GAA matches on TV this Bank Holiday weekend, with Cork v Limerick being another, and here’s everything you need to know about watching Wexford v Galway.

When does Wexford v Galway take place?

Wexford and Galway will face off at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday February 4th, with throw-in scheduled for 5pm.

Don’t miss out on another Saturday night under lights. Get your tickets today at https://t.co/UH0FxOslWV pic.twitter.com/tgAqeEmfri — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) January 31, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on TG4, with coverage getting underway at 4.30pm. The broadcast will be fronted by Micheál Ó Domhnaill.

What is at stake?

To avoid fixture congestion, both counties agreed to double up their Allianz League opener with the 2023 Walsh Cup Final, so there is silverware at stake on the day.

As well as that, they will each be looking to get off to a strong start in the 2023 Allianz Hurling League Division 1A.

Egan’s Wexford topped the Division 1A table last year, winning all five of their matches, before coming unstuck in the semi-final against Waterford.

The former Tipperary player is raring to go again this year, and told GAA.ie about the benefits of already having a year under his belt in the Model County.

This Saturday the 2023 Walsh Cup reaches its conclusion! 📍 Chadwicks Wexford Park

🕑 5pm

🗓️ 4th Feb Get your tickets here now 👉 https://t.co/4YarE1AUFa#ItAllStartsHere | @OfficialWexGAA @Galway_GAA pic.twitter.com/fXwjB5etVf — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) January 31, 2023

Egan and Shefflin.

“It’s very different,” he said. “I know an awful lot now about the players. Even another club campaign, I would have watched a lot of club games in 2022, but I’m after seeing a full season again. I know the players way better.”

Shefflin led his side to three wins out of five in last year’s league campaign, with the Tribesmen narrowly losing to Wexford in their clash at Pearse Stadium on February 27th.

However, the Kilkenny legend then took his side to the semi-final of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship, one step further than their Wexford counterparts, after the counties played out a draw in the opening round of the Leinster round-robin.

